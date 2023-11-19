Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Suki Waterhouse Confirms She's Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Robert Pattinson! (Video)

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Stars Who Got Banned From Dating Apps - More Than 1 Got Banned Twice!

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Ashlyn Harris Breaks Silence on Ali Krieger Divorce, Slams Online Hate She's Received

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 - Full Performers List Revealed!

Sun, 19 November 2023 at 7:39 pm

Is Niall Matter Single or Married? Meet His Wife & See His Official Instagram

Is Niall Matter Single or Married? Meet His Wife & See His Official Instagram

Niall Matter is starring as Jack in the new Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Hotline and if you were curious to know more about his life, we have you covered!

The 43-year-old actor is best known for his work in the Canadian series The Best Years and the Syfy series Eureka. He also was the lead in the Syfy series Primeval: New World.

Niall has been a mainstay on Hallmark Channel for years now and is one of the most loved actors on the network!

So, who is Niall‘s wife? And where can you find him on social media?

Keep reading to find out more…

Niall has been married to his wife Sara since 2016 and they share two children together. They’re a very private couple, so unfortunately we don’t have photos to share of them together.

Over the years, Niall has tweeted about Sara a couple times, including a quick anecdote about how they met and how she calls him “Mr. Christmas.”

Niall does NOT use Instagram, but he did make an account to let followers know that all of the other ones are fake. He IS active on Twitter at @NiallMatter.

Make sure to see all the real-life Hallmark Channel couples too.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hallmark Channel
Posted to: Dating History, Hallmark Channel, Niall Matter

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images