Is Niall Matter Single or Married? Meet His Wife & See His Official Instagram

Niall Matter is starring as Jack in the new Hallmark Channel movie Holiday Hotline and if you were curious to know more about his life, we have you covered!

The 43-year-old actor is best known for his work in the Canadian series The Best Years and the Syfy series Eureka. He also was the lead in the Syfy series Primeval: New World.

Niall has been a mainstay on Hallmark Channel for years now and is one of the most loved actors on the network!

So, who is Niall‘s wife? And where can you find him on social media?

Niall has been married to his wife Sara since 2016 and they share two children together. They’re a very private couple, so unfortunately we don’t have photos to share of them together.

Over the years, Niall has tweeted about Sara a couple times, including a quick anecdote about how they met and how she calls him “Mr. Christmas.”

Hahaha!! I was getting nervous there. It was AMAZING working alongside you @candacecbure

It’s a real life mystery and some very serious sleuthing skills led me to the woman who is now my wife. True Story! #AuroraTeagarden — Niall Matter (@niallmatter) July 30, 2018

Well, I have much more up around here then just a wreath… spent most of the day getting the tree perfected. My wife called me Mr. Christmas if that’s any indication. #ChristmasAtDollywood @hallmarkchannel — Niall Matter (@niallmatter) December 9, 2019

Niall does NOT use Instagram, but he did make an account to let followers know that all of the other ones are fake. He IS active on Twitter at @NiallMatter.

