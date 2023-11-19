Jared Leto Responds to Claims That He Looks Like Scott Disick

Jared Leto is responding to those Scott Disick look-alike claims!

Over the years, the 51-year-old Morbius actor has drawn comparisons to the 40-year-old Kardashians star due to their physical likenesses.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, host Davis Burleson asked Jared what he thought of a TikTok featuring a girl who was convinced that he and Scott are twins.

“Wow,” the Dallas Buyers Club star began.

Davis said that the two look “identical,” and Jared responded, “Really? Lucky me. Thank you.”

On if he saw the resemblance between the two, Jared replied, “I don’t know. It’s hard when you look at yourself. But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes. You know, if there’s someone like, ‘Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,’ you actually might be related somehow.”

Jared then admitted that he’d like to have Scott as a family member.

“That would be nice,” he said. “Because then I would have a rich relative. Because he’s very wealthy, right? Yeah, that would be nice.”

