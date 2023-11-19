Selling the OC's Alex Hall Reveals Where She Stands With Tyler Stanaland After Dramatic Season 3 Trailer

Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland have had quite the relationship journey on Selling the OC so far.

The two friends went from what some deemed too flirty in season one while he was still married, to sharing a steamy kiss in season two.

A third season of Selling the OC is on the way and a very dramatic trailer aired during the Selling Sunset season seven reunion, showing some of the progress of Alex and Tyler‘s relationship, leading to her calling him out on camera.

In the trailer, we see Alex addressing Tyler at a beach bonfire, saying, “You swooned me, and then you f–king disappeared. What do you want?”

It then cuts to him telling castmate and fellow agent Austin Victoria, “I’ll be 34 in a couple weeks. I want what you have, kids and a wife.”

The next clip shows Tyler telling Alex, “Neither of us are on the same page,” and in an interview clip right after, she says, “I’m out. I’m done.”

While we only see a small glimpse of the drama that is to come between the two, and the others on the show, there’s a lot that goes down.

“That is a lot fit into one trailer, but there is so much more that happened,” Alex said at the Selling Sunset reunion after the trailer was shown.

Then, after seeing some of what went down in the trailer and after Tyler left the O Group back in early October, Alex shared if she knew he was going to leave.

“I did not know he was leaving until he pretty much left, and he had kind of, you know, teeter-tottered throughout… saying, ‘I’m gonna leave,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re the kid who cried wolf, are you actually gonna do it?’ It was in one ear, out the other for me, so, yeah I didn’t know.”

Reunion host Tan France then asked Alex if she and Tyler were still in touch and she dropped a bombshell.

“I’m actually blocked on Instagram. I’m excommunicated,” she revealed.

He asked if she feels it was valid, and she replied, “No, not at all.”

Alex also stated that she would like to know what happened that led to her being blocked.

A released date for Selling the OC season three has not yet been revealed, but it is sure to be coming out very soon.