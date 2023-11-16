Thu, 16 November 2023 at 10:50 am
'Selling Sunset' Reunion: 12 Revelations (Including Who's Bad in Bed, If Jason Is Still In Love with Chrishell & the Secret Hookup We Never Knew About)
The Selling Sunset reunion dropped on Netflix on Wednesday (November 15) and we’re breaking down the 10 biggest moments from the drama-filled episode.
From plastic surgery confessions to lie detector tests, we’re bringing you the biggest highlights.
Keep reading to find out…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix Posted to: Amanza Smith, Bre Tiesi, brett oppenheim, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Jason Oppenheim, Mary Fitzgerald., Romain Bonnet, Selling Sunset