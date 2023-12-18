Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Spark Engagement Rumors After New Photos Surface of Her Wearing a Ring

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are currently expecting their first child and now rumors are swirling that they are getting married!

The couple has been together since 2018 and Suki confirmed that she moved in with Robert earlier this year. She talked about the process of moving in with him during an interview recently.

Suki confirmed the pregnancy one month ago while performing on stage at a music festival in Mexico and she’s no longer hiding her bump.

So, why do fans think they are engaged?

TMZ has published photos of Rob and Suki walking around London on Monday (December 18) and she has a gorgeous diamond ring on THAT finger.

The couple has not yet confirmed anything, but an engagement doesn’t seem out of the question!