John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea, Says 'No' to Replacing Jonathan Majors

John Boyega has been named as a dream replacement for Kang the Conqueror among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, but don’t expect him to take the role.

It was just announced today that Jonathan Majors is being dropped by Marvel Studios after he was found guilty of assault and harassment amid his lawsuit with ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Now, fans are wondering who will take on the role of Kang in upcoming projects as the whole phase relies on the villain.

Just a few weeks ago, while Jonathan‘s court trial was about to begin, John responded to a fan who suggested he take on the role.

“tell anthony mackie to connect you w whoever in charge of recasting kang,” a fan told John after he shared photos with Marvel star Anthony Mackie.

John responded by sharing a gif of the Donkey from Shrek shaking his head “no.”

It’s not surprising that John would say no after he didn’t have the greatest experience working on the Star Wars franchise, which is also owned by Disney.

