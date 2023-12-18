Who Will Replace Jonathan Majors as Kang in MCU? 10 Actors for Marvel to Choose From! (Poll)

Jonathan Majors is out at Marvel and it’s currently unclear as to what will happen to his character Kang the Conqueror in upcoming projects, but one option is to replace him with another actor.

The 34-year-old actor was set to appear in several upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects after playing the main villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Majors‘ Kang appeared in seasons one and two of Loki and was expected to be the main villain in 2026′s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and 2027′s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Jonathan was just found guilty of assault and harassment in his trial against ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari. His lawyer has already released a statement saying that they look forward to proving his innocence and clearing his name.

So, who should replace Jonathan in the MCU? We have 10 options who we think could be great!

Denzel Washington

Will Smith

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

John David Washington

John Boyega

Trevante Rhodes

Rege-Jean Page

Daveed Diggs

Lakeith Stanfield

Omari Hardwick

