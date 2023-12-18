Kendall Jenner Grabs Dinner with Justin & Hailey Bieber in Aspen Following Bad Bunny Split

Kendall Jenner is spending time with friends following her recent split from Bad Bunny.

The 28-year-old model strutted her way to Catch Steak restaurant for dinner with Justin and Hailey Bieber on Sunday night (December 17) in Aspen, Colo.

Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White also joined the group for an intimate dinner.

The following morning, Kendall wore her hair in braided pigtails as she met up with Hailey, 27, and some other friends for breakfast.

Later that day, Hailey changed into a long, black leather coat as she and friends stepped out for coffee.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Kendall and Bad Bunny, 29, had split up after nearly a year of dating.

Following the split, insiders shared insight into the rumored reason why they broke up, if there is any negativity between them, and more.

