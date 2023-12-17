Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Reportedly Split After Less Than a Year of Dating

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have split up.

The 29-year-old music superstar and the 28-year-old model and no longer together, a source told People over the weekend.

The two were last spotted together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, after Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest on the show.

Keep reading to find out more…

The two first sparked romance rumors in February of this year, when they were spotted with Justin and Hailey Bieber on a double date.

They would later be seen horseback riding together and cozying up to one another at Coachella, and going on vacation to Idaho together over the summer.

They made their front row debut at Milan Fashion Week in September for Gucci‘s spring/summer 2024 fashion show.

He seemed to vaguely addressed their relationship and language barriers in a song back in October.