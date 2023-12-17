Top Stories
Adele Joins Boyfriend Rich Paul for His Star-Studded Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

Sun, 17 December 2023 at 4:53 pm

Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner Reportedly Split After Less Than a Year of Dating

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have split up.

The 29-year-old music superstar and the 28-year-old model and no longer together, a source told People over the weekend.

The two were last spotted together at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, after Bad Bunny took on double duty as host and musical guest on the show.

The two first sparked romance rumors in February of this year, when they were spotted with Justin and Hailey Bieber on a double date.

They would later be seen horseback riding together and cozying up to one another at Coachella, and going on vacation to Idaho together over the summer.

They made their front row debut at Milan Fashion Week in September for Gucci‘s spring/summer 2024 fashion show.

He seemed to vaguely addressed their relationship and language barriers in a song back in October.
Photos: Getty
