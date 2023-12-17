Billie Eilish, Kate McKinnon, Greta Gerwig, & More Step Out for Star-Studded 'SNL' Afterparty!

Plenty of stars stepped out to celebrate the latest Saturday Night Live episode!

The host of the Saturday (December 16) episode, Kate McKinnon, and musical guest Billie Eilish were seen at the afterparty.

Other stars photographed outside the party include: Greta Gerwig, Jason Sudeikis, Reneé Rapp, Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola, Questlove, Sarah Sherman, Chloe Fineman, Claudia Sulewski, J.J. Abrams, and Hannah Waddingham.

Saturday’s edition of SNL also celebrated the year’s biggest movie, Barbie! Billie performed her original song “What Was I Made For” and was featured in a Barbie-inspired sketch. Greta, who directed the film, made a surprise appearance, and Kate‘s hosting gig comes after she appeared as Weird Barbie in the movie.

Kate was also commemorating her return to SNL following her departure from its recurring cast in 2022.

Find out who will be the host and musical guest on the next episode of Saturday Night Live!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of stars at the SNL afterparty…