Billie Eilish Recreates 'Barbie' Scene During 'SNL' Performance, Helps Kate McKinnon Revive Iconic Skit (Videos)

Billie Eilish brought Barbie to Saturday Night Live in a touching way during the performance of her Grammy nominated song “What Was I Made For.”

The 21-year-old hitmaker was introduced to the stage by Barbie director Greta Gerwig and Kate McKinnon.

She was supported by her brother and co-creator FINNEAS while performing the tender ballad, which soundtracked a key moment in the summer blockbuster starring Margot Robbie.

Her performance paid tribute to the scene and the women who have starred on SNL over the years.

Head inside to watch the performances…

If you forgot, Billie‘s song plays in Barbie right before Stereotypical Barbie leaves Barbie Land to become a human. It soundtracks a montage of women at various stages of their life.

Billie performed in front of a similar montage during the performance, only this one featured footage of herself and some of the women who have starred on SNL over the years.

The singer also entertained the audience with a lovely rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and closed out the show by helping Kate revive her iconic Whiskers R We skit.

In it, Kate plays a character named Barbara DeDrew, who works at a cat adoption facility. Billie played a character named Paw-bree Hep-Burn, who wound up being Barbara’s daughter.

If you missed it, Billie recently revealed a dream collaboration.

Check out Billie Eilish’s performance of “What Was I Made For” up top and her Christmas carol and skit with Kate McKinnon below…