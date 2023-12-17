Jason Momoa Talks His 'Aquaman' Diet, Reveals What a Superhero Eats

Jason Momoa opened up about what he ate while bringing a superhero to life.

The 44-year-old star made his first appearance playing Aquaman in 2016′s Batman v. Superman and is set to reprise the role for the firth time in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.

He opened up about his diet while preparing for the role in a new interview and made some interesting revelations.

Speaking to E! News, Jason explained that his “diet” for the film was very simple and straightforward.

“I don’t do calories. I just eat,” he said, adding that he ate “everything.” Jason explained, saying, “Because you’re burning so many calories, I just eat and consume. I’m constantly moving and work long days.”

“I just shovel it in, and then work hard,” he continued. “Work hard, eat hard, play hard, just do it.”

The main purpose of the diet and maintaining his fitness was to make sure he didn’t injure himself filming.

“You’ve got to be prepared. You’re putting on a suit that’s going to weigh 40 pounds. You’ve got to be able to move. That kind of action just puts a lot of weight on your knees. So, you just do it so you don’t get hurt,” he said.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premieres in theaters on December 22. Press play on the trailer below!