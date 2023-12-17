Top Stories
Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

America Ferrera Reunites With 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Co-Stars

Colin Jost Drags Wife Scarlett Johansson During 'SNL' Joke Swap With Michael Che

13 Actors Were Considered to Play Anakin in 'Star Wars' Before Hayden Christensen Was Cast (An A-Lister Reportedly Turned the Offer Down!)

Sun, 17 December 2023 at 8:24 am

What Do Royal Family Members Get Each Other for Christmas? 12 Presents Revealed!

What Do Royal Family Members Get Each Other for Christmas? 12 Presents Revealed!

The Royal Family has just about everything they could ever desire. So what do you get each other for Christmas? Gag gifts, of course!

Over the years, the royals have traded hilariously unexpected gifts between each other, as opposed to the elaborate presents that you might have expected from the prestigious institution.

Each year on Christmas Eve, the family has been known to gift each other silly, shocking gifts. While they’ve also traded some sweeter, more sentimental gifts as well, the presents tend to be purely for fun.

Find out some of the gifts they’ve given to each other over the years…

