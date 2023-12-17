Jacob Elordi Will Make His Hosting Debut on 'Saturday Night Live' Alongside Musical Guest...

Jacob Elordi is headed to Saturday Night Live!

It was revealed that the 26-year-old Saltburn actor was set to make his hosting debut on the late-night show in the new year.

He’ll be doing so alongside a popular new musical guest, too.

Read more about Jacob Elordi’s Saturday Night Live hosting debut…

Jacob will host the show on January 20. It’ll be the first show after the holiday break. He’ll be joined by hitmaker and Mean Girls movie star Renee Rapp, who will also make her debut on SNL!

The exciting news was revealed during the December 16 holiday episode, which has been hosted by SNL alum Kate McKinnon and features musical guest Billie Eilish.

The actor’s debut on the show comes after he starred in back-to-back hit movies: He brought Elvis Presley to life in Priscilla and starred alongside Barry Keoghan in Saltburn.

