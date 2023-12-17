Jeremy Renner Announces 'Musical Diary' Titled 'Wait,' Premiering on 1st Anniversary of Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner has musical plans for the first anniversary of the horrible snow plow accident he was involved in on New Year’s Day 2023.

The 53-year-old Hawkeye actor took to social media on Saturday night (December 16) to announce that he was going to mark the day with the release of a “musical diary” that will seemingly document the near-death disaster and his incredible recovery.

Keep reading to find out more…

“New musical diary — story of life, death, recovery, all things learned along the way,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram. The project will arrive on January 1, 2024. It is not yet clear if it is a standalone song or an album.

The accompanying cover art sees Jeremy sitting on the edge of a dock. He has his arm wrapped around what appears to be his daughter Ava.

If you forgot, Jeremy sustained serious injuries after he was run over and crushed by a snow plow machine on New Year’s Day. The actor showcased incredible strength and resiliency in his recovery and teased the return to his musical career in the aftermath

This marks his first musical project since his 2020 EP The Medicine.

Check out the cover of Jeremy Renner’s new project Wait…