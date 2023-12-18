Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed

Norman Lear‘s official cause of death has been revealed.

Earlier this month, the TV legend passed away on Tuesday, December 5 at the age of 101.

Now nearly two weeks after his passing, Norman‘s death certificate was released and his cause of death was revealed.

According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Norman died from cardiac arrest. Congestive heart failure was also listed as a contributing factor.

Norman was a television writer and producer responsible for hits including All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and The Jeffersons.

Norman is survived by his wife, Lyn Davis. He also had six children – Ellen, Kate, Maggie, Benjamin and twins Brianna and Madeline – and four grandchildren.

Our continued thoughts are with Norman Lear‘s loved ones.