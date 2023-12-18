Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 9:09 pm

Norman Lear's Cause of Death Revealed

Norman Lear‘s official cause of death has been revealed.

Earlier this month, the TV legend passed away on Tuesday, December 5 at the age of 101.

Now nearly two weeks after his passing, Norman‘s death certificate was released and his cause of death was revealed.

According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, Norman died from cardiac arrest. Congestive heart failure was also listed as a contributing factor.

Norman was a television writer and producer responsible for hits including All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and The Jeffersons.

Norman is survived by his wife, Lyn Davis. He also had six children – Ellen, Kate, Maggie, Benjamin and twins Brianna and Madeline – and four grandchildren.

Our continued thoughts are with Norman Lear‘s loved ones.
