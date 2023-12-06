Norman Lear Dead - Famed Television Writer & Producer Dies at 101

Norman Lear, the television writer and producer responsible for hits including All in the Family, Maude, Good Times, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and The Jeffersons, has sadly died at the age of 101.

His official Instagram account confirmed the news.

“It is with profound sadness and love that we announce the passing of Norman Lear, our beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Norman passed away peacefully on December 5, 2023, surrounded by his family as we told stories and sang songs until the very end,” the post read. “Norman lived a life in awe of the world around him. He marveled at his cup of coffee every morning, the shape of the tree outside his window, and the sounds of beautiful music. But it was people—those he just met and those he knew for decades—who kept his mind and heart forever young.”

The post concluded, “As we celebrate his legacy and reflect on the next chapter of life without him, we would like to thank everyone for all the love and support.”

Norman is survived by his wife, Lyn Davis. He also had six children – Ellen, Kate, Maggie, Benjamin and twins Brianna and Madeline – and four grandchildren.

Our thoughts are with Norman‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.