'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 - 11 Cast Members Expected to Return!

So Help Me Todd is coming back soon!

The CBS television series will officially return for Season 2 on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 9 p.m.

The show, which premiered in 2022, follows a talented P.I. agrees to work as the in-house investigator for his mother, who is reeling from the recent dissolution of her marriage.

And we already know who is likely returning for the next season!

Click through to see who is returning for So Help Me Todd Season 2…

