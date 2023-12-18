Top Stories
Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch &amp; What You Could Skip!

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Films Ranked From Worst to Best: What You Should Watch & What You Could Skip!

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

Taylor Swift's Beanie at the Chiefs-Patriots Game Had a Sweet Tribute to Boyfriend Travis Kelce!

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

There's Huge News About 'Wednesday'

Mon, 18 December 2023 at 8:35 pm

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Hold Hands While Arriving in Sydney

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Hold Hands While Arriving in Sydney

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating the holidays in their native Australia!

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 56-year-old Grammy-winning musician held hands as they made their way through the airport after a flight on Thursday morning (December 19) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Kidman

Nicole went bright and cheerful in a yellow blazer with a white T-shirt and jeans while Keith wore a black and white shirt and jeans as they headed out to their waiting ride.

In a recent interview, Nicole teased that a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works.

Nicole will be reprising her role as Atlanna opposite Jason Momoa in the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hits theaters on Friday, Dec 22 – watch the trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands arriving in australia for christmas 01
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands arriving in australia for christmas 02
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands arriving in australia for christmas 03
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands arriving in australia for christmas 04
nicole kidman keith urban hold hands arriving in australia for christmas 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images