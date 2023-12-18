Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Hold Hands While Arriving in Sydney

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are celebrating the holidays in their native Australia!

The 56-year-old Oscar-winning actress and the 56-year-old Grammy-winning musician held hands as they made their way through the airport after a flight on Thursday morning (December 19) in Sydney, Australia.

Nicole went bright and cheerful in a yellow blazer with a white T-shirt and jeans while Keith wore a black and white shirt and jeans as they headed out to their waiting ride.

In a recent interview, Nicole teased that a third season of Big Little Lies is in the works.

Nicole will be reprising her role as Atlanna opposite Jason Momoa in the new Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which hits theaters on Friday, Dec 22 – watch the trailer here!