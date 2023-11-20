Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Shares Baby Bump Selfie After Confirming She's Expecting with Robert Pattinson

Suki Waterhouse confirmed her pregnancy over the weekend and now she’s sharing a new baby bump selfie!

The 31-year-old singer and actress took to her Instagram account on Monday (November 20) to share a photo from her weekend at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico City, Mexico.

“thank you for such a beautiful time in mexico! ❤️” Suki captioned a carousel of photos from her weekend, which included shots with bestie Georgia May Jagger.

Suki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson and so many of their celeb friends left comments on the post.

“My heart ❤️,” Cara Delevingne said.

“Congrats sweeeetness!!!!!🥲🥲🥲❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Dua Lipa wrote.

“Congratulations mama!! 😍🫶❤️,” Karlie Kloss said.

“Congratulations @sukiwaterhouse 😍😍😍,” Julia Garner wrote.

“❤️So happy for both of you❤️,” Lauren Sanchez said.

