Amanda Bynes Resumes Her Podcast After Pausing It After One Episode, Reveals Her Next Guest

Amanda Bynes is continuing her podcast, after all.

The 37-year-old former actress spoke out on social media confirming that she is moving forward with a second episode of her podcast, one day after announcing she was pausing it because she couldn’t acquire any A-list stars, like Drake.

“We are going to continue the podcast,” she said after speaking to “a few friends” about her decision.

“They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow [and] to build a following,” she continued.

“I shouldn’t have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great.”

In a second video, she confirmed her next guest.

“The podcast guest gates of heaven have opened because we have found our next guest for the episode on Friday. His name is Nick Mendez and he is the store manager of the store Flight Club in LA. I cannot wait to interview him.”

The first episode of Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast dropped on December 11.

