Sydney Sweeney Dispels Big Rumor About Partner Jonathan Davino, Reveals How Glen Powell Felt About Affair Gossip & Why That Rumor Might Have Started

Claire Foy's 'I Don't Do Blue' Autograph Video Goes Viral, Fans Seemingly Explain Why She Won't Sign Photos with Blue Ink

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

'Stranger Things' Fan Theory About How Series Will End Has Been Officially Debunked

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 12:14 pm

Amanda Bynes Resumes Her Podcast After Pausing It After One Episode, Reveals Her Next Guest

Amanda Bynes Resumes Her Podcast After Pausing It After One Episode, Reveals Her Next Guest

Amanda Bynes is continuing her podcast, after all.

The 37-year-old former actress spoke out on social media confirming that she is moving forward with a second episode of her podcast, one day after announcing she was pausing it because she couldn’t acquire any A-list stars, like Drake.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We are going to continue the podcast,” she said after speaking to “a few friends” about her decision.

“They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow [and] to build a following,” she continued.

“I shouldn’t have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great.”

In a second video, she confirmed her next guest.

“The podcast guest gates of heaven have opened because we have found our next guest for the episode on Friday. His name is Nick Mendez and he is the store manager of the store Flight Club in LA. I cannot wait to interview him.”

The first episode of Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast dropped on December 11.

Find out more about why she initially paused the podcast.

Watch her explain…

