Vin Diesel Sued by Former Assistant for Sexual Battery

Vin Diesel is being accused of sexual battery by a former assistant.

The incident allegedly happened in fall 2010 when Vin was working on the movie Fast Five.

Asta Jonasson says that she was hired by Vin‘s production company to work for him while he was filming the movie in Atlanta. Vanity Fair reports that her job responsibilities included “organizing parties, accompanying Diesel to parties, and ensuring that she was in close physical proximity to him in case photographs were taken of him with women when he attended events without his longtime girlfriend.”

The alleged incident took place in Vin‘s hotel suite at the St. Regis and details of what happened were revealed in the lawsuit.

Asta claims that she was asked to wait in Vin‘s suite that night and when others were gone, he grabbed her wrists and pulled her onto the bed. She says she asked him to stop and was able to escape his grasp, but he approached her again and “began to grope her breasts and kiss her chest.”

The lawsuit claims, “Ms. Jonasson was afraid to more forcibly refuse her supervisor, knowing that getting him out of that room was both crucial to her personal safety and job security. But this hope died when Vin Diesel dropped to his knees, pushed Ms. Jonasson’s dress up toward her waist, and molested her body, running his hands over Ms. Jonasson’s upper legs, including her inner thighs.”

Asta claims that Vin tried to pull her underwear down, but she screamed and ran down the hall. He allegedly followed her and pinned her against the wall and placed her hand on his manhood. She claims that he then pleasured himself while she “closed her eyes, trying to dissociate from the sexual assault and avoid angering him.”

Hours after the incident, Asta claims she received a phone call from Vin‘s sister to inform her that she had been fired, less than two weeks after starting the job.

The lawsuit says, “It was clear to her that she was being fired because she was no longer useful—Vin Diesel had used her to fulfill his sexual desires and she had resisted his sexual assaults.”

Asta says that she was unable to speak out until now due to a nondisclosure agreement, but the Speak Out Act and California’s AB2777 now allow her to do so.

Vin was seen in public just last week while supporting a famous friend.