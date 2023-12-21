Britney Spears' Mystery Man in Pool Video Revealed: 'Paradise Playing With My Baby'

Britney Spears posted a video of herself in a pool with a hunky shirtless man and now his identity has been revealed!

“Paradise playing with my baby,” the 42-year-old singer captioned the post, which features the video on the third slide.

In the video, Britney is wading in the pool in a bright blue bikini while holding a cigarette in one hand. The mystery man is shirtless and smiling as he holds onto a float that is holding Britney‘s cute puppy.

Keep reading to find out more…

Page Six revealed that the mystery man is Britney‘s new manager Benjamin Mallin, who works for her best friend Cade Hudson‘s company Hudson MG.

Benjamin previously was an analyst at CAA, where Cade once worked as an agent. He is now the chief of staff at Cade‘s company.

You can watch the video on Instagram.

Britney recently revealed what she’s learned about herself since breaking up with husband Sam Asghari.