Rihanna's Baby Bump Reveal at Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Wasn't Planned!
Rihanna didn’t plan to do that big baby bump reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show!
The 35-year-old Anti pop superstar spoke out on the red carpet with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles.
During the interview, she admitted that the baby bump reveal at the beginning of her performance wasn’t a planned stunt.
Keep reading to find out more…
“My jumper couldn’t zip up!” she said.
“No one knew I was pregnant, I just told myself, ‘Just make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the underarm, it was stretchy, and [the bottom of the jumper] was baggy, but you know, the zip! It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be.”
She also explained how her relationship changed with A$AP Rocky after welcoming kids.
Watch her explain…