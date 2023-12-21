Top Stories
Source Reveals Rumored Reason Why Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Split

Rihanna's Baby Bump Reveal at Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Wasn't Planned!

Rihanna didn’t plan to do that big baby bump reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show!

The 35-year-old Anti pop superstar spoke out on the red carpet with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at her Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty launch party in Los Angeles.

During the interview, she admitted that the baby bump reveal at the beginning of her performance wasn’t a planned stunt.

“My jumper couldn’t zip up!” she said.

“No one knew I was pregnant, I just told myself, ‘Just make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the underarm, it was stretchy, and [the bottom of the jumper] was baggy, but you know, the zip! It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be.”

She also explained how her relationship changed with A$AP Rocky after welcoming kids.

