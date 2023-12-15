Kristen Stewart & Salma Hayek Host a Luncheon to Honor Penelope Cruz's Work in 'Ferrari' - Inside Photos Revealed!

Kristen Stewart and Salma Hayek are helping celebrate their friend Penelope Cruz!

The two actresses hosted a celebration for Penelope‘s starring role in the movie Ferrari on Thursday afternoon (December 14) at the Mandarin Oriental Residences in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The new movie, directed by Michael Mann, will be in theaters on December 25.

Penelope was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performance by the Gotham Awards and the movie is receiving the Gotham Awards’ Icon and Creator Tribute for Innovation.

More stars in attendance at the luncheon included Alicia Silverstone, Clifton Collins Jr, Eiza Gonzalez, Geena Davis, Jacqueline Bisset, Maria Bello, Maria Conchita Alonso, Patricia Arquette, Q’Orianka Kilcher, Thora Birch, and Vin Diesel with partner Paloma Jimenez.

