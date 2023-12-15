Olivia Wilde's Next Movie as Director Is a Raunchy Christmas Comedy, Plot Details Revealed!

Olivia Wilde has set her next directorial feature!

The 39-year-old actress and director will get in the holiday spirit to helm a raunchy Christmas comedy titled Naughty, Deadline reports.

In addition to directing, Olivia will also serve as a producer, along with Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara, through their production company LuckyChap.

Get more details about the movie inside…

According to Deadline, the upcoming movie is being described as “Bridesmaids in the North Pole,” and follows “Mallory, whose only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus and convince him to testify in her divorce hearing.”

Cocaine Bear and The Babysitter: Killer Queen writer Jimmy Warden will pen the script, and he’ll also produce. The movie will be released through Universal Pictures.

Most recently, Olivia directed Don’t Worry Darling, and Booksmart before that. She was also last seen on screen in the film Babylon.