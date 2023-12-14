Mark Wahlberg Brings His Family to Vegas for 'Family Plan' Premiere

Mark Wahlberg has his family by his side for the premiere of his new movie The Family Plan!

The Oscar-nominated actor was joined by his wife Rhea and their son Michael on the red carpet at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Wednesday (December 13) in Las Vegas.

They were also joined by model Sunni Gaines, who is presumably Michael’s girlfriend.

More cast members in attendance included Michelle Monaghan, Maggie Q, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Felicia Pearson, Valkyrae, Joey Mekyten, Ryan Homchick, Kellen Boyle, and Ray Kam.

The movie, which follows a family’s road trip to Las Vegas as part of a former assassin’s attempt to protect his family from his former enemies, will drop on Apple TV+ on December 15. Watch the trailer now!

FYI: Michelle is wearing a Carolina Herrera gown.