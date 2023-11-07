Top Stories
Best Dressed at CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - Our 15 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Best Dressed at CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - Our 15 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Speaks About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy'

Insecure's Yvonne Orji Speaks About Being a Virgin at 39: 'There's a Lot of Pent-Up Energy'

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 2:59 am

Mark Wahlberg Protects Family from Assassins on Their Vegas Road Trip in 'The Family Plan' - Watch the Trailer!

Mark Wahlberg Protects Family from Assassins on Their Vegas Road Trip in 'The Family Plan' - Watch the Trailer!

Mark Wahlberg has an exciting new movie being released just in time for the holidays and the first trailer was just unveiled online.

The Oscar-nominated actor is starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the action comedy film The Family Plan, which drops on Apple TV+ on December 15.

Here is the synopsis: “Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.”

Head inside to watch the trailer…

Also starring in the movie are Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q and Ciarán Hinds.

Watch the trailer below!
Just Jared on Facebook
mark wahlberg family plan heading to apple tv 01
mark wahlberg family plan heading to apple tv 02
mark wahlberg family plan heading to apple tv 03

Photos: Apple TV+
Posted to: apple tv+, Ciaran Hinds, Maggie Q, Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Movies, Said Taghmaoui, Van Crosby, Zoe Colletti

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr