Mark Wahlberg Protects Family from Assassins on Their Vegas Road Trip in 'The Family Plan' - Watch the Trailer!

Mark Wahlberg has an exciting new movie being released just in time for the holidays and the first trailer was just unveiled online.

The Oscar-nominated actor is starring alongside Michelle Monaghan in the action comedy film The Family Plan, which drops on Apple TV+ on December 15.

Here is the synopsis: “Dan Morgan (Wahlberg) loves his quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman. But that’s only half the story. Decades earlier, he was an elite government assassin tasked with eliminating the world’s deadliest threats. When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family — while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime — Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity.”

Head inside to watch the trailer…

Also starring in the movie are Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, Saïd Taghmaoui, Maggie Q and Ciarán Hinds.

Watch the trailer below!