Best Dressed at CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - Our 15 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 3:06 am

Everything Chase Stokes Said About Kelsea Ballerini During Their Separate Night Out on the Red Carpet

Everything Chase Stokes Said About Kelsea Ballerini During Their Separate Night Out on the Red Carpet

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini stepped out separately, with both attending awards shows!

The 31-year-old Outer Banks star was present at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday (November 6) in New York City, while the 30-year-old country singer attended the ASCAP Country Music Awards Celebration in Nashville, Tenn.

Chase gave a number of interviews while walking the red carpet, and we’ve compiled everything that he said about his girlfriend Kelsea!

Browse through the slideshow to discover what Chase said about Kelsea…

Photos: Getty Images
