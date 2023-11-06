CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Who Attended; Red Carpet Photos Revealed!
There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards and we have a recap of everyone who attended the star-studded event!
Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anne Hathaway are just some of the A-List names who walked the red carpet on Monday night (November 6) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker is hosting this year’s awards show, which is presented by Amazon Fashion.
“Sarah Jessica represents the best of what American fashion is… Smart… fiercely individual… not afraid to have fun… It is an honor to have her host the 2023 CFDA Awards…,” CFDA Chairman Thom Browne said.
SJP added, “It is my great privilege and honor to oblige any request from the great Thom Browne, whom I have admired for decades. I hope to be a good shepherd on November 6th and look forward to honoring the deserving nominees.”
Head inside to see photos of all the celebs in attendance…
Serena Williams
FYI: Serena is wearing a Thom Browne dress.
Demi Moore
FYI: Demi is wearing Carolina Herrera.
Kim Kardashian
FYI: Kim is wearing Chrome Hearts.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Anne Hathaway
FYI: Anne is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Bulgari jewelry.
Vanessa Hudgens
FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Vera Wang dress.
Chloe Sevigny
Emily Ratajkowski
FYI: Emily is wearing a Tory Burch dress and a Brilliant Earth bracelet.
June Ambrose
FYI: June is wearing a Bibhu Mohapatra dress.
Amelia Gray Hamlin
FYI: Amelia is wearing an Alaia dress.
Emma Chamberlain
FYI: Emma is wearing Thom Browne.
La La Anthony
FYI: La La is wearing a Saint Sintra look.
Lily Aldridge
Ariana DeBose
FYI: Ariana is wearing a Jason Wu Collection dress.
Naomi Watts
FYI: Naomi is wearing Carolina Herrera.
Rosario Dawson
FYI: Rosario is wearing Mara Hoffman.
Charles Melton
Winnie Harlow
FYI: Winnie is wearing Marc Jacobs.
Coco Rocha
FYI: Coco is wearing Christian Siriano.
Ayo Edebiri
Richie Shazam
Jenna Lyons
Martha Stewart
FYI: Martha is wearing a Dennis Basso dress.
Nicky Hilton
FYI: Nicky is wearing alice + olivia.
Tommy Dorfman
FYI: Tommy is wearing Bach Mai.
Vera Wang
Devon Lee Carlson
Eva Chen
FYI: Eva is wearing a Diotima dress.
Jordyn Woods
Reece Feldman
FYI: Reece is wearing Thom Browne.
Lakeith Stanfield
FYI: Lakeith is wearing Amiri.
Diane Von Furstenberg
Talita von Fürstenberg
Thom Browne
J Balvin, Valentina Ferrer
FYI: Valentina is wearing a Mônot dress.
Camille Rowe
Molly Ringwald
FYI: Molly is wearing Zac Posen.
Law Roach
FYI: Law is wearing Luar.
Meredith Duxbury
FYI: Meredith is wearing Marc Jacobs.
Dove Cameron
FYI: Dove is wearing Coach.
Leni Klum
Jordan Roth
FYI: Jordan is wearing Thom Browne.
Cara Taylor
Teyana Taylor
Hari Nef
FYI: Hari is wearing JW Anderson.
Greta Lee
Ashley Graham
Kim Petras
FYI: Kim is wearing vintage Christian Lacroix.
Alton Mason
Nina Dobrev
Lori Harvey
FYI: Lori is wearing Luar.
Tom Ford
Nina Garcia
Mary J Blige
FYI: Mary is wearing Christian Siriano.
Laura Linney
Josh Richards
Rauw Alejandro
Jeremy O. Harris
Prabal Gurung
Paloma Elsesser
LaQuan Smith