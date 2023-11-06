CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Who Attended; Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards and we have a recap of everyone who attended the star-studded event!

Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anne Hathaway are just some of the A-List names who walked the red carpet on Monday night (November 6) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker is hosting this year’s awards show, which is presented by Amazon Fashion.

“Sarah Jessica represents the best of what American fashion is… Smart… fiercely individual… not afraid to have fun… It is an honor to have her host the 2023 CFDA Awards…,” CFDA Chairman Thom Browne said.

SJP added, “It is my great privilege and honor to oblige any request from the great Thom Browne, whom I have admired for decades. I hope to be a good shepherd on November 6th and look forward to honoring the deserving nominees.”

Head inside to see photos of all the celebs in attendance…

Serena Williams FYI: Serena is wearing a Thom Browne dress.

Demi Moore FYI: Demi is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Kim Kardashian FYI: Kim is wearing Chrome Hearts.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Anne Hathaway FYI: Anne is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Vanessa Hudgens FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Vera Wang dress.

Chloe Sevigny

Emily Ratajkowski FYI: Emily is wearing a Tory Burch dress and a Brilliant Earth bracelet.

June Ambrose FYI: June is wearing a Bibhu Mohapatra dress.

Amelia Gray Hamlin FYI: Amelia is wearing an Alaia dress.

Emma Chamberlain FYI: Emma is wearing Thom Browne.

La La Anthony FYI: La La is wearing a Saint Sintra look.

Lily Aldridge

Ariana DeBose FYI: Ariana is wearing a Jason Wu Collection dress.

Naomi Watts FYI: Naomi is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Rosario Dawson FYI: Rosario is wearing Mara Hoffman.

Charles Melton

Winnie Harlow FYI: Winnie is wearing Marc Jacobs.

Coco Rocha FYI: Coco is wearing Christian Siriano.

Ayo Edebiri

Richie Shazam

Jenna Lyons

Martha Stewart FYI: Martha is wearing a Dennis Basso dress.

Nicky Hilton FYI: Nicky is wearing alice + olivia.

Tommy Dorfman FYI: Tommy is wearing Bach Mai.

Vera Wang

Devon Lee Carlson

Eva Chen FYI: Eva is wearing a Diotima dress.

Jordyn Woods

Reece Feldman FYI: Reece is wearing Thom Browne.

Lakeith Stanfield FYI: Lakeith is wearing Amiri.

Diane Von Furstenberg

Talita von Fürstenberg

Thom Browne

J Balvin, Valentina Ferrer FYI: Valentina is wearing a Mônot dress.

Camille Rowe

Molly Ringwald FYI: Molly is wearing Zac Posen.

Law Roach FYI: Law is wearing Luar.

Meredith Duxbury FYI: Meredith is wearing Marc Jacobs.

Dove Cameron FYI: Dove is wearing Coach.

Leni Klum

Jordan Roth FYI: Jordan is wearing Thom Browne.

Cara Taylor

Teyana Taylor

Hari Nef FYI: Hari is wearing JW Anderson.

Greta Lee

Ashley Graham

Kim Petras FYI: Kim is wearing vintage Christian Lacroix.

Alton Mason

Nina Dobrev

Lori Harvey FYI: Lori is wearing Luar.

Tom Ford

Nina Garcia

Mary J Blige FYI: Mary is wearing Christian Siriano.

Laura Linney

Josh Richards

Rauw Alejandro

Jeremy O. Harris

Prabal Gurung

Paloma Elsesser