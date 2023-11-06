CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - See Every Celeb Who Attended; Red Carpet Photos Revealed!

Top Stories
Mon, 06 November 2023 at 9:30 pm

There were so many celebs in attendance at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards and we have a recap of everyone who attended the star-studded event!

Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anne Hathaway are just some of the A-List names who walked the red carpet on Monday night (November 6) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Sarah Jessica Parker is hosting this year’s awards show, which is presented by Amazon Fashion.

“Sarah Jessica represents the best of what American fashion is… Smart… fiercely individual… not afraid to have fun… It is an honor to have her host the 2023 CFDA Awards…,” CFDA Chairman Thom Browne said.

SJP added, “It is my great privilege and honor to oblige any request from the great Thom Browne, whom I have admired for decades. I hope to be a good shepherd on November 6th and look forward to honoring the deserving nominees.”

Head inside to see photos of all the celebs in attendance…

Serena Williams at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Serena Williams

FYI: Serena is wearing a Thom Browne dress.

Demi Moore at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Demi Moore

FYI: Demi is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Kim Kardashian at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Kim Kardashian

FYI: Kim is wearing Chrome Hearts.

Gwyneth Paltrow at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow

Anne Hathaway at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Anne Hathaway

FYI: Anne is wearing a Ralph Lauren dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Vanessa Hudgens at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Vanessa Hudgens

FYI: Vanessa is wearing a Vera Wang dress.

Chloe Sevigny at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Chloe Sevigny

Emily Ratajkowski at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Emily Ratajkowski

FYI: Emily is wearing a Tory Burch dress and a Brilliant Earth bracelet.

June Ambrose at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

June Ambrose

FYI: June is wearing a Bibhu Mohapatra dress.

Amelia Gray Hamlin at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Amelia Gray Hamlin

FYI: Amelia is wearing an Alaia dress.

Emma Chamberlain at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Emma Chamberlain

FYI: Emma is wearing Thom Browne.

La La Anthony at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

La La Anthony

FYI: La La is wearing a Saint Sintra look.

Lily Aldridge at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Lily Aldridge

Ariana DeBose at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Ariana DeBose

FYI: Ariana is wearing a Jason Wu Collection dress.

Naomi Watts at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Naomi Watts

FYI: Naomi is wearing Carolina Herrera.

Rosario Dawson at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Rosario Dawson

FYI: Rosario is wearing Mara Hoffman.

Charles Melton at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Charles Melton

Winnie Harlow at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Winnie Harlow

FYI: Winnie is wearing Marc Jacobs.

Coco Rocha at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Coco Rocha

FYI: Coco is wearing Christian Siriano.

Ayo Edebiri at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Ayo Edebiri

Richie Shazam at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Richie Shazam

Jenna Lyons at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Jenna Lyons

Martha Stewart at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Martha Stewart

FYI: Martha is wearing a Dennis Basso dress.

Nicky Hilton at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Nicky Hilton

FYI: Nicky is wearing alice + olivia.

Tommy Dorfman at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Tommy Dorfman

FYI: Tommy is wearing Bach Mai.

Vera Wang at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Vera Wang

Devon Lee Carlson at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Devon Lee Carlson

Eva Chen at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Eva Chen

FYI: Eva is wearing a Diotima dress.

Jordyn Woods at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Jordyn Woods

Reece Feldman at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Reece Feldman

FYI: Reece is wearing Thom Browne.

Lakeith Stanfield at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Lakeith Stanfield

FYI: Lakeith is wearing Amiri.

Diane Von Furstenberg at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Diane Von Furstenberg

Talita von Fürstenberg at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Talita von Fürstenberg

Thom Browne at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Thom Browne

J Balvin, Valentina Ferrer at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

J Balvin, Valentina Ferrer

FYI: Valentina is wearing a Mônot dress.

Camille Rowe at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Camille Rowe

Molly Ringwald at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Molly Ringwald

FYI: Molly is wearing Zac Posen.

Law Roach at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Law Roach

FYI: Law is wearing Luar.

Meredith Duxbury at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Meredith Duxbury

FYI: Meredith is wearing Marc Jacobs.

Dove Cameron at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Dove Cameron

FYI: Dove is wearing Coach.

Leni Klum at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Leni Klum

Jordan Roth at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Jordan Roth

FYI: Jordan is wearing Thom Browne.

Cara Taylor at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Cara Taylor

Teyana Taylor at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Teyana Taylor

Hari Nef at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Hari Nef

FYI: Hari is wearing JW Anderson.

Greta Lee at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Greta Lee

Ashley Graham at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Ashley Graham

Kim Petras at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Kim Petras

FYI: Kim is wearing vintage Christian Lacroix.

Alton Mason at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Alton Mason

Nina Dobrev at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Nina Dobrev

Lori Harvey at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Lori Harvey

FYI: Lori is wearing Luar.

Tom Ford at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Tom Ford

Nina Garcia at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Nina Garcia

Mary J Blige at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Mary J Blige

FYI: Mary is wearing Christian Siriano.

Laura Linney at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Laura Linney

Josh Richards at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Josh Richards

Rauw Alejandro at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Rauw Alejandro

Jeremy O. Harris at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Jeremy O. Harris

Prabal Gurung at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Prabal Gurung

Paloma Elsesser at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

Paloma Elsesser

LaQuan Smith at the CFDA Fashion Awards 2023

LaQuan Smith
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, Alton Mason, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Anne Hathaway, Ariana Debose, Ashley Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Camille Rowe, Cara Taylor, CFDA Fashion Awards, Charles Melton, Chloe Sevigny, Coco Rocha, Demi Moore, Devon Lee Carlson, Diane Von Furstenberg, Dove Cameron, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Chamberlain, Eva Chen, Extended, Fashion, Greta Lee, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hari Nef, J Balvin, Jenna Lyons, Jeremy O. Harris, jordan roth, Jordyn Woods, Josh Richards, June Ambrose, Kim Kardashian, Kim Petras, La La Anthony, Lakeith Stanfield, LaQuan Smith, Laura Linney, Law Roach, Leni Klum, Lily Aldridge, Lori Harvey, Martha Stewart, Mary J Blige, Meredith Duxbury, Molly Ringwald, Naomi Watts, Nicky Hilton, Nina Dobrev, Nina Garcia, Paloma Elsesser, Prabal Gurung, Rauw Alejandro, Reece Feldman, Richie Shazam, Rosario Dawson, Serena Williams, Talita Von Furstenberg, Teyana Taylor, Thom Browne, Tom Ford, Tommy Dorfman, Valentina Ferrer, Vanessa Hudgens, Vera Wang, Winnie Harlow

