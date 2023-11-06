Best Dressed at CFDA Fashion Awards 2023 - Our 15 Favorite Looks of the Night!

A lot of unique outfits were seen on the red carpet at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards and we’re ranking our Top 15 favorite looks of the night!

Stars like Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow were in attendance for the event, though they didn’t make it onto the best dressed list this year.

The event was held on Monday night (November 6) at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

Browse through the slideshow for our ranking of the 15 best dressed celebs at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards…