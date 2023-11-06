Abigail Breslin Remembers 'My Sister's Keeper' Co-star Evan Ellingson in Touching Tribute Post After His Untimely Death

Abigail Breslin and Evan Ellingson played siblings in the movie My Sister’s Keeper and now she’s paying tribute to him after his untimely death.

The former child actor passed away on Sunday (November 5) at the young age of 35. Evan‘s dad explained that his son had been living at a sober living facility, which is where he was found deceased. He added that Evan had issues with drug use in the past, but was “doing better.” The family is reportedly in shock.

In addition to his role in My Sister’s Keeper, he also had a recurring role on CSI: Miami.

Head inside to read Abigail Breslin’s tribute post…

Abigail wrote in an Instagram post, “Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being. He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper. Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills. He was also silly, funny, a prankster, a lover of Red Bull (I hated the smell of Red Bull 😂) and he was energetic and the life of the party. I didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with. My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time.”

She continued, “Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms. Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I’ll meet you in Montana. Xx, abster.”

Abigail added, “Side note: the details of Evan’s passing have not yet been released. I ask you to kindly not speculate on the details out of respect for his family including his daughter.”

