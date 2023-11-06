Evan Ellingson Dies - 'My Sister's Keeper' Child Star Was 35

Evan Ellingson, who you may recognize from the 2009 film My Sister’s Keeper, has tragically passed away at the young age of 35.

The child actor died on Sunday (November 5) in San Bernardino County, California.

His father, Michael, revealed some information about his passing.

Keep reading to find out what has been revealed…

According to TMZ, he was found in his bedroom and while the cause of death has not been released, there is no foul play suspected.

Michael explained that his son had been living at a sober living facility, which is where he was found deceased. Michael explained that Evan had issues with drug use in the past, but was “doing better.” The family is reportedly in shock.

Evan began acting at the age of 13. He starred in the Cameron Diaz film My Sister’s Keeper, and also had a recurring role on CSI: Miami, among other projects.

Our continued thoughts are with Evan‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.