Top Stories
Bravo Renews Five Fan-Favorite Shows!

Bravo Renews Five Fan-Favorite Shows!

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 10:37 am

Evan Ellingson Dies - 'My Sister's Keeper' Child Star Was 35

Evan Ellingson Dies - 'My Sister's Keeper' Child Star Was 35

Evan Ellingson, who you may recognize from the 2009 film My Sister’s Keeper, has tragically passed away at the young age of 35.

The child actor died on Sunday (November 5) in San Bernardino County, California.

His father, Michael, revealed some information about his passing.

Keep reading to find out what has been revealed…

According to TMZ, he was found in his bedroom and while the cause of death has not been released, there is no foul play suspected.

Michael explained that his son had been living at a sober living facility, which is where he was found deceased. Michael explained that Evan had issues with drug use in the past, but was “doing better.” The family is reportedly in shock.

Evan began acting at the age of 13. He starred in the Cameron Diaz film My Sister’s Keeper, and also had a recurring role on CSI: Miami, among other projects.

Our continued thoughts are with Evan‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this time. RIP.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Ellingson, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr