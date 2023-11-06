Top Stories
Bravo Renews Five Fan-Favorite Shows!

Bravo Renews Five Fan-Favorite Shows!

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 10:45 am

8 Big Revelations From Barbra Streisand's Memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra': Thoughts on Nose Jobs, Judy Garland Feud Rumors, Pregnancy Surprise, Marlon Brando Proposition & More!

Continue Here »

8 Big Revelations From Barbra Streisand's Memoir, 'My Name Is Barbra': Thoughts on Nose Jobs, Judy Garland Feud Rumors, Pregnancy Surprise, Marlon Brando Proposition & More!

Barbra Streisand is opening up about her life.

The 81-year-old singer, actress and activist is sharing stories about her incredible life and career in her upcoming memoir My Name Is Barbra, out on Tuesday (November 7).

Within the book, Barbra shares the behind-the-scenes tales of everything from Broadway to Funny Girl and A Star Is Born to her multiple high-profile romances, including husband James Brolin.

People shared several excerpts from the memoir, and we’re breaking down all the biggest revelations.

Click through to see what Barbra Streisand revealed in her book…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Barbra Streisand, Dustin Hoffman, Elliott Gould, james brolin, Jason Gould, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Marlon Brando, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr