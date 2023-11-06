Jon Voight Is 'Disappointed' With Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie Because of Her Israel-Palestine Thoughts

Jon Voight is putting his estranged daughter, Angelina Jolie, on blast.

The 84-year-old actor spoke out in an Instagram video, following the 48-year-old actress and activist calling for ceasefire amid the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths,” he said.

“This is about destroying the history of God’s land, the Holy Land, the Land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the Holy Land,” he continued.

He then called for the Israeli army to “protect thy soil” and “thy people.”

“This is war. It’s not going to be what the Left thinks. It can’t be civil now. Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents.”

He called anyone who supported Palestinians “fools” and asked them to question God about “truth.”

“The ones who understand truth see the lie. These animals want to wipe out the Jews, Christians. They see that the Palestinians have not been neglected of finance.”

Jon went on to claim that the territories have received “huge infusions of money” that they “didn’t share with the people.”

“They made weapons instead for their rage. The people of Israel care for people. They love and cherish – something these animals don’t understand. Justice will prevail.”

