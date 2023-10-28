Angelina Jolie Calls for a Ceasefire in Israel-Palestine Conflict, Expresses Heartfelt Sorrow for the Loss of Life

Angelina Jolie is calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The 48-year-old actress and humanitarian is the latest celebrity to voice concerns for the standoff between the two nations, which began when the militant group Hamas infiltrated Israel, murdering Israelis and taking hostages.

Israel responded by issuing a counteract on Gaza, where Palestinians are dying in the crossfire between Israeli soldiers and Hamas.

Multiple celebrities have made bold statements on the situation, with Angelina being the latest.

While she expressed heartfelt sorrow for everyone who has lost their lives, she also hoped that a resolution could be met and revealed how she was supporting the innocent civilians caught in the middle.

“Like millions around the world I have spent the last weeks sick and angry at the terrorist attack in Israel, the death of so many innocent civilians, and wondering how best to help,” Angelina wrote.

She continued, saying, “I too am praying for the immediate, safe return of every hostage, and for the families who carry the unimaginable pain of a murder of a loved one. Above all, the children murdered, and the many children now orphaned. What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border or seek refuge.”

“Because of my work with refugees for 20 years, my focus is on the people displaced by violence in any context. Gaza has a population of over 2 million people (half of them children), who have lived under a severe blockade for nearly two decades, on top of decades of displacement and statelessness. The few aid trucks that are entering are a fraction of what is needed (and was delivered daily before the present conflict), and the bombings are causing desperate new humanitarian needs daily. The denial of aid, fuel and water is collectively punishing a people. Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives – and the lives of all people globally – matter equally.”

Angelina concluded, writing, “Anything that can prevent civilian casualties and save lives must be done. Like many others I have donated to medical relief efforts. I have chosen to support the work of Doctors Without Borders and have been closing following their reporting.”

