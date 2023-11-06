Jason Momoa to Host 'SNL' with Tate McRae as Musical Guest!

Jason Momoa is headed back to Saturday Night Live!

The 44-year-old Aquaman star will be hosting for the second time on November 18. He’ll be joined by musical guest Tate McRae for the episode. This will be Tate‘s SNL debut. Be sure to tune in to see the ep!

Tate also just announced her new album, THINK LATER, out December 8 and a 2024 tour, too.

On November 11, SNL will see Timothée Chalamet taking the hosting reigns with Boygenius as the musical guest.

