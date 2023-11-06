Disbanded K-Pop Groups of 2023: 9 Bands Split Up & Contract Renewals Revealed!

It’s so hard to say goodbye, but sadly, several K-pop groups are disbanding for good.

While there are so many incredible girl groups and boy bands in the South Korean music scene, there’s also fierce competition – and contract deals that often expire in less than a decade’s time.

It’s pretty common for members of groups to go solo after their contracts expire, or pursue new opportunities, like acting and TV hosting gigs.

As a result, we lost some pretty major K-pop acts already in 2023 – and there are a handful of groups that had their contracts expire. Fans wondered if the would renew, or disband and go their separate ways.

Find out which groups disbanded in 2023, and what several groups did after their contracts expired…