Top Stories
Bravo Renews Five Fan-Favorite Shows!

Bravo Renews Five Fan-Favorite Shows!

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 9:59 am

Disbanded K-Pop Groups of 2023: 9 Bands Split Up & Contract Renewals Revealed!

Continue Here »

Disbanded K-Pop Groups of 2023: 9 Bands Split Up & Contract Renewals Revealed!

It’s so hard to say goodbye, but sadly, several K-pop groups are disbanding for good.

While there are so many incredible girl groups and boy bands in the South Korean music scene, there’s also fierce competition – and contract deals that often expire in less than a decade’s time.

It’s pretty common for members of groups to go solo after their contracts expire, or pursue new opportunities, like acting and TV hosting gigs.

As a result, we lost some pretty major K-pop acts already in 2023 – and there are a handful of groups that had their contracts expire. Fans wondered if the would renew, or disband and go their separate ways.

Find out which groups disbanded in 2023, and what several groups did after their contracts expired…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Astro, Bandage, Blackpink, Brave Girls, BTOB, D1CE, EG, evergreen, Extended, GWSN, K-Pop, Momoland, Music, NCT, Pentagon, Slideshow, SNUPER, VIXX LR

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr