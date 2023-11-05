Stars Banned From 'Saturday Night Live' - Find Out Who Wasn't Welcomed Back to 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live has included tons of excellent guest stars in its nearly 50 year run, but not everyone is welcome back to Studio 8H.

From controversial performers who did something shocking on stage to actors and comedians who had confrontations on and off-screen, there are some stars who have done or said something controversial enough to be banned from hosting or performing on the show ever again.

From Sinead O’Connor to Adrien Brody to Martin Lawrence, a surprising amount of talent has been told not to come back.

We’ve rounded up some of the celebrities who are no longer welcome at Saturday Night Live.

