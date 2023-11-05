Top Stories
The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

7 Biggest Stories of the Week (From Matthew Perry's Shocking Death to Kourtney Kardashian's Baby News)

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned &amp; What Roles They Wanted

The Cast of 'Mean Girls' Almost Looked Very Different! See Who Auditioned & What Roles They Wanted

Taylor Swift &amp; Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Taylor Swift & Sophie Turner Get Dinner with 3 Chiefs WAGs, Including Brittany Mahomes! (Photos)

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 8:46 am

Stars Banned From 'Saturday Night Live' - Find Out Who Wasn't Welcomed Back to 'SNL'

Continue Here »

Stars Banned From 'Saturday Night Live' - Find Out Who Wasn't Welcomed Back to 'SNL'

Saturday Night Live has included tons of excellent guest stars in its nearly 50 year run, but not everyone is welcome back to Studio 8H.

From controversial performers who did something shocking on stage to actors and comedians who had confrontations on and off-screen, there are some stars who have done or said something controversial enough to be banned from hosting or performing on the show ever again.

From Sinead O’Connor to Adrien Brody to Martin Lawrence, a surprising amount of talent has been told not to come back.

We’ve rounded up some of the celebrities who are no longer welcome at Saturday Night Live.

Find out which stars have hilariously broken character during SNL sketches.

Scroll through the slides to see who is not being asked back to SNL

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adrien Brody, Andy Kaufman, Charles Grodin, Cypress Hill, EG, elvis costello, Extended, Frank Zappa, Longform, Louise Lasser, Martin Lawrence, Milton Berle, Rage Against the Machine, Robert Blake, Saturday Night Live, Sinead O'Connor, The Replacements

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr