Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Abigail Breslin privately made allegations about her co-star Aaron Eckhart while working together on the upcoming movie Classified and now those claims have been made public as part of a lawsuit against her.

The production companies behind the film have filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Abigail and say that her allegations against Aaron cost the project $80,000.

So, what happened on set? And what does Abigail have to say about the lawsuit?

Earlier this year, Abigail wrote a letter to SAG-AFTRA and said that she was afraid to be alone with Aaron.

“During the course of production, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart’s of aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril,” the lawsuit stated (via The Blast). “In order for the production to continue, among other things. Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin’s demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations.”

The producers claim that an investigation on set “found no evidence in support to Breslin’s wild, hysterical, and imaginary allegations against Eckhart.”

It’s claimed in the lawsuit that the “unnecessary accommodations made for Breslin, whose claims were specious, cost the production over $80,000.” The producers also claim that Abigail is “extorting” them by demanding a $35,000 payment as a condition for signing paperwork that is required to be signed in order for the film to be released.

Abigail‘s rep spoke to Rolling Stone in response to the lawsuit.

The rep says Abigail “is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice. Ms. Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she provided confidentially to SAG.”

