Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 8:46 pm

Abigail Breslin Announces She's Married, Shares Photo of Wedding Ring!

Abigail Breslin is married!

The 26-year-old actress, who received an Oscar nomination as a child for her work in 2006′s Little Miss Sunshine, has revealed that she tied the knot with longtime love Ira Kunyansky.

Abigail took to her Instagram account on Sunday (January 29) to share a photo of her wedding ring. She captioned the pic, “ya girl got married y’all.”

Keep reading to find out more and to see the photo…

Ira took to his page and shared a cute photo from the wedding. He wrote, “Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9.”

It has been nearly one year since Abigail and Ira announced that they are engaged.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news! Check out the photo of the ring below.

