Abigail Breslin Announces She's Married, Shares Photo of Wedding Ring!

Abigail Breslin is married!

The 26-year-old actress, who received an Oscar nomination as a child for her work in 2006′s Little Miss Sunshine, has revealed that she tied the knot with longtime love Ira Kunyansky.

Abigail took to her Instagram account on Sunday (January 29) to share a photo of her wedding ring. She captioned the pic, “ya girl got married y’all.”

Ira took to his page and shared a cute photo from the wedding. He wrote, “Love my other second half ❤️ @abbienormal9.”

It has been nearly one year since Abigail and Ira announced that they are engaged.

Congratulations to the happy couple on the exciting news! Check out the photo of the ring below.