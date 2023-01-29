Top Stories
Annie Wersching, '24' & 'Timeless' Star, Passes Away at 45

2 Housewives Reportedly Leave After Fight During 'Ultimate Girls Trip' Season 4 Filming

Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira, & the Guest List Featured Some Major Stars, Including a Pro-Athlete Best Man

6 Burning Questions From 'Gossip Girl' Series Finale - Find Out the Answers!

Sun, 29 January 2023 at 9:43 pm

Katy Perry Honors Her Fiance's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr, Jokes About the Media Wanting Them to 'Mud Wrestle'

Katy Perry Honors Her Fiance's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr, Jokes About the Media Wanting Them to 'Mud Wrestle'

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are great friends, despite the media wanting them to be enemies!

At the 20th Anniversary G’Day USA Arts Gala on Saturday night (January 28), Katy stepped out to support Miranda and present an award to her.

Miranda was awarded the Excellence in the Arts Award and her husband Evan Spiegel was also there to cheer her on.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Many of you may be confused as to why I’m presenting Miranda with this award. It doesn’t fit the ex-wife, new wife narrative. Many in the media would like to see us mud wrestle… but this is about love, and Miranda is love,” Katy said during her speech.

For those who don’t know, Katy is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom, who is Miranda‘s ex-husband.

“I’m so grateful for our modern blended family. It’s like I gained another sister, one with whom I usually sidebar from the main family chat and agree with,” she said.

FYI: Katy is wearing a Zimmermann top and skirt. Miranda is wearing an Alex Perry dress and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.
Photos: Getty
