Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr, Sam & Lara Worthington & More Attend G'Day USA Arts Gala 2023

Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr and Sam and Lara Worthington were just a few of the stars on hand for the 2023 G’Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on Saturday (January 28) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old pop star stood out on the red carpet, wearing a metallic two-piece look and pulling her dark hair back.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old actor and 39-year-old model were two attendees that were honored at the event for excelling in their industries. If you didn’t know, the G’Day USA Arts Gala pays tribute to “Australian trailblazers,” according to Variety.

Aside from his model wife, Sam‘s Avatar co-star Stephen Lang and his wife Kristina Watson were there to support him. Meanwhile, Miranda was joined by husband Evan Spiegel.

Others in attendance included Ben Lawson of Firefly Lane, Phoebe Tonkin of Babylon, Cristo Fernandez of Ted Lasso and The Kid LAROI, who was accompanied by girlfriend Katarina Deme. Check out pics of everyone in the gallery!

Scroll through the photos of Katy Perry, Sam Worthington and more stars at the G’Day USA Arts Gala in the gallery…