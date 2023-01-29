Robert Pattinson Carries a Guitar Through JFK Airport

Robert Pattinson makes his way through JFK Airport with a guitar case in hand on Saturday (January 28) in New York City.

The 36-year-old The Batman star was dressed warmly in a tan jacket with a maroon hoodie underneath. He also wore a pair of jeans with a black baseball hat. A mask covered part of his face.

As he walked through the airport, Robert clutched a suitcase in one hand. The other was holding a guitar case, which was marked as though it was carrying a Gibson Hummingbird 2018.

Robert has been traveling with a guitar in hand since at least 2012. If you didn’t know, the actor is a player and has been featured on a released song before.

Robert was featured on a song called “Birds” by Death Grips in 2014, according to Pitchfork.

