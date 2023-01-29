Liam Hemsworth & Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Shop Rodeo Drive as Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Continues to Slay

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks get some shopping in while visiting Rodeo Drive on Saturday (January 28) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old actor looked chic in a black jean jacket over a white t-shirt, which he paired with sunglasses. Meanwhile, Gabriella opted for a brown jacket, black miniskirt and gray crop top.

The long-term couple appeared to be in good spirts and were seen carrying some bags around during the outing.

Their shopping trip comes as ex Miley Cyrus‘ hit single “Flowers” continues to break records.

Read more about Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks…

Miley‘s song, which many perceive to be about her relationship with Liam, has been everywhere since premiering earlier this month. “Flowers” broke an all-time streaming record on Spotify in its first seven days of release. Impressively, Spotify confirmed that the song has only grown in popularity in its second week. So much so that it set the record again.

The incredible streaming numbers propelled Miley‘s comeback single to the very top of the Billboard Hot 100 last week. If things keep up, it might stay at the top of the charts for the foreseeable future.

Did you see the wild fan theory that would connect Miley and Gabriella years before she started dating Liam?

Scroll through all of the new pics of Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks in the gallery…