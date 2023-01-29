David Beckham & Tom Brady Take Their Families Out for a Shared Pizza Dinner

David Beckham and Tom Brady hung out together with their families, and it was a tasty outing by the looks of it.

The 45-year-old quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the 47-year-old soccer star stopped by Miami Slice Pizza on Thursday (January 26) in Miami, Florida.

They were definitely joined by David‘s kids Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, and Tom‘s daughter Vivian, 10. We know that because the pair shared photos of them on social media.

According to Page Six, David‘s wife Victoria Beckham was also on hand even though she was never seen on camera. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 28, were definitely not able to make it.

There were a few family members we aren’t sure about: David‘s son Romeo, 20, and Tom‘s sons Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 13.

Either way, it looks like they all had a wonderful time together!

What were the Beckhams doing in Miami? As it turns out, they were on hand for a celebrity wedding, which David played a special role in.

