Tom Brady Gives an Expletive-Filled Answer When Asked About Retirement

Tue, 24 January 2023 at 11:40 am

Tom Brady is feeling a little fed up.

The 45-year-old football player responded to questions about his retirement on his Let’s Go! SiriusXM podcast.

When co-host Jim Gray asked for an update about his decision about retirement, he unleashed an expletive-filled response.

Tom, you’re leaving everybody guessing. You said you’ll take your time. Do you have any type of a timetable as to what you might want to do regarding your football career?” he asked.

“If I knew what I was going to f-cking do, I’d have already f-cking done it,” he tensely responded.

“I’m taking it a day a time,” he added.

He eventually calmed down, adding “You’re scratching,” with a laugh. “I appreciate you asking. Thank you.”

Tom Brady is a free agent after the completion of the 2022 NFL season, meaning, he could theoretically play for another team.
