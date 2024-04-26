Tom Cruise Hops on a Motorcycle While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' in Paris

Tom Cruise had another night of adventure on the set of his latest Mission: Impossible movie!

On Thursday (April 25), the 61-year-old was spotted filming a scene for the movie on a motorcycle in Paris, France.

Wearing a brown leather jacket and tan pants, Tom appeared to be in great spirits while getting ready to drive across the Bir Hakeim Bridge.

This will be Tom‘s eighth Mission: Impossible movie. While it was originally going to be titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, we learned earlier this year that the name of this movie (and Part One) had been changed.

Earlier this year, we learned that Tom had landed a starring role in a new movie, which will be the first as part of a deal with Warner Bros. There was also a report about the sort of work that the acclaimed actor is hoping to take on.

