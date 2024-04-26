Top Stories
Apr 26, 2024 at 12:19 pm
By JJ Staff

Tom Cruise Hops on a Motorcycle While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' in Paris

Tom Cruise Hops on a Motorcycle While Filming 'Mission: Impossible' in Paris

Tom Cruise had another night of adventure on the set of his latest Mission: Impossible movie!

On Thursday (April 25), the 61-year-old was spotted filming a scene for the movie on a motorcycle in Paris, France.

Wearing a brown leather jacket and tan pants, Tom appeared to be in great spirits while getting ready to drive across the Bir Hakeim Bridge.

Keep reading to find out more…

This will be Tom‘s eighth Mission: Impossible movie. While it was originally going to be titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, we learned earlier this year that the name of this movie (and Part One) had been changed.

Earlier this year, we learned that Tom had landed a starring role in a new movie, which will be the first as part of a deal with Warner Bros. There was also a report about the sort of work that the acclaimed actor is hoping to take on.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Tom Cruise on the set of his new Mission: Impossible movie in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
