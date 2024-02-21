Tom Cruise Reportedly in Talks to Create Sequel to Previous Blockbuster Via Warner Bros. Partnership

Tom Cruise is reportedly considering creating a sequel to one of his previous blockbusters.

The 61-year-old actor has already proven that he has the ability to create successful franchises based on the runaway success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. In fact, another addition to the saga was announced earlier this year.

Now, a new report suggests that Tom is tempted to revive another story via his non-exclusive partnership with Warner Bros.

According to a new report by Variety, Tom discussed the possibility of creating a sequel to Edge of Tomorrow. The original movie premiered in 2014 and costarred Emily Blunt.

It’s worth pointing out that nothing is set in stone yet.

The conversation also reportedly involved talk about Quentin Tarantino‘s The Movie Critic, which is rumored to star Brad Pitt. It is said to be the famed director’s final movie, and it’s generating a lot of excitement in the industry.

Tom is reportedly interested in focusing on more than just his action career, which has flourished with the success of his Mission: Impossible saga. The outlet noted that he is hoping to court Oscars interest again. He hasn’t been recognized in acting categories by the Academy in more than 24 years.

In the meantime, Emily has previously recalled her experience working with Tom on Edge of Tomorrow. She shared his NSFW but helpful response to her nerves on set.

