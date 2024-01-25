Austin Butler Talks 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Reveals Why He Wasn't Able to Audition for a Big Role In It

Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest movies in the last few years, and Austin Butler had an opportunity to star in it.

However, the 32-year-old Elvis actor wasn’t able to make it to a screen test and had to pass on the role. During a recent interview, he revealed why he wasn’t able to audition for Tom Cruise‘s blockbuster.

Read more about Austin Butler’s missed Top Gun: Maverick screen test…

“I ended up having to choose between going to the screen test for Top Gun: Maverick or saying yes to Quentin Tarantino,” Austin said during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via People).

Austin ended up landing a role in Quentin‘s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. It was an opportunity that he’d wanted “for so long.”

“I’d already met with him, so I did that,” he explained.

Variety noted that Austin was up for a big role in Top Gun: Maverick – Rooster. The part went to Miles Teller. Interestingly, Austin and Miles competed for another role and there were different results.

There’s no bad blood between Austin and Tom, though. The pair interacted at the 2023 Oscars Luncheon. Austin later revealed what they talked about.

Maybe Austin will be able to land a role in the newly confirmed Top Gun 3.